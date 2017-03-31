Woman, distant relative shot dead

A 45-year-old woman and her 24-year-old distant relative were shot dead by unidentified men in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the woman’s son is under the scanner as he had objected to her closeness with the distant relative.

Shot in stomach, chest

According to the police, Meena Dhankhad and Sharad were passing through a road from Shikarpur village towards Gurugram on a two-wheeler when their vehicle was intercepted and they were shot in the stomach and chest. The accused then fled the scene, leaving Meena and Sharad in an injured state. A passer-by came upon them and informed the police.

Post-mortem

A police team reached the spot and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of murder registered against unknown persons.

Murder case

Meena’s son is wanted in connection with a recent murder case and is absconding. The police had initially suspected gang rivalry as motive behind the murder. Anshul had last month allegedly murdered another local youth Dinesh.

Dinesh, who was an accused in several cases of murder and robbery, was shot while on his way to Roshanpura on a scooter. The probe has hit a roadblock as there was no eyewitness or CCTV footage. “We’re trying to trace some of Dinesh’s accomplices and have formed several teams to track their whereabouts,” said a senior police officer.