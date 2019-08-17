Delhi

Woman dies after jumping in front of metro train

A 25-year-old married woman from Delhi allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a metro train at a Yellow Line station on Friday, officials said.

The incident, which delayed the services on the busy corridor for some time, took place at Adarsh Nagar metro station in the morning, according to a senior DMRC official.

The woman got hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station.

“An SDM inquiry has been ordered,” a senior official said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

