Woman delivers in ambulance, baby dies

A newborn died at the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday after a woman was allegedly forced to deliver in an ambulance without medical aid, her husband claimed.

CMO reacts

Chief Medical Officer B. K. Rajaura told journalists that he will order a probe in the matter after he receives a formal complaint in connection with the case.

Jaidev, a marketing agent, claimed that his wife Sonia was forced to wait for over an hour at the hospital though she was in labour and “the baby was forcibly pushed back by the staff”.

“We reached the hospital around 8 a.m. for her delivery but the staff told us to wait for our turn. However, Sonia went into labour after a few minutes and I rushed inside for help. She was on the verge of delivering the baby but the staff pushed the baby back with cotton and asked us to wait,” said Mr. Jaidev.

“She was in pain once again a few minutes later but the staff pushed the baby back once more. They forced us to go to Delhi saying she was anaemic and there were other complications. She finally delivered our son in the ambulance on the Civil Hospital premises while being shifted,” added Mr. Jaidev, a resident of Pataudi.

Woman in ICU

The mother and newborn were taken inside the hospital but the baby was declared dead a few minutes later. Ms. Sonia has been admitted to the ICU.

Mr. Jaidev blamed the doctors and staff for his son’s death.

“There was no point in forcing her to go to Delhi when she was on the verge of delivering the baby. I want action against the erring doctors and staff members so that this does not happen with anyone else,” said Mr. Jaidev.

In a similar case, a 27-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, had a miscarriage inside a toilet in Civil Hospital a week ago while waiting to see the gynaecologist.