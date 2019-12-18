Woman, daughters hit by train; die

A woman and her two minor daughters died and two of their relatives sustained severe injuries when they were hit by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said the accident happened around 6.30 p.m.

He said that the deceased have been identified as Alka (36), her daughters Lovely (13) and Priya (8) while the injured have been identified as Shanti Devi (38) and her daughter Neetu (8).

The police said that Arun Mandal along with his wife Shanti, daughter Neetu, sister-in-law Alka and her daughters Priya and Lovely, had come to Delhi by Bhagalpur weekly train and deboarded at Tilak Bridge railway station.

“While they were walking on the railway tracks to reach Shivaji Bridge railway station to catch a train for Bahadurgarh, they were hit by a train, which was coming from New Delhi railway station. The train hit five of them. Mr. Mandal, however, escaped unhurt,” Mr. Singh said.

The police said that due after the train hit them, Ms. Shanti’s leg got trapped and she sustained a fracture in the leg while her daughter Neetu sustained a head injury. The five injured persons were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here. Alka, Priya and Lovely succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Injured under treatment

Mr. Mandal’s wife and daughters are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police added.