Woman, daughter and lover arrested for killing husband

NEW DELHI

20 May 2021 23:25 IST

Victim was stabbed multiple times: police

A 46-year-old woman was arrested along with her lover and daughter for allegedly killing her husband, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rajbala and Virender (43), both residents of Bharthal, and Sheetal (23) from Jaffarpur, they said. Virender was previously involved in three cases of murder, robbery etc. and was released on parole around 10 days ago, they said.

On Tuesday, the police received a PCR call regarding the body of an unknown person in Chhawla.

They rushed to the spot and found the body of a person of around 45 years. A bike was also parked near the spot, a senior officer said.

Multiple stab injuries

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bagri Mohalla. There were multiple stab injuries on his body, the officer said.

“During investigation, the police analysed the call details record of the mobile phone. The last caller on the phone was identified as deceased’s daughter Sheetal. She and her mother Rajbala were interrogated. It was revealed that Rajbala was in a relationship with Virender and Kumar had suspicion on her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

Virender, Sheetal and Rajbala hatched a conspiracy to kill Kumar, the police said.

On Monday, Sheetal called her father near Nirmal Dham and informed Virender.

Thereafter, Virender followed Kumar in a car and killed him by stabbing multiple times on his chest, stomach and neck, they added.