Woman convicted by Delhi court of attempting to throw acid

August 08, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

A court here convicted a woman of attempting to throw acid on a man, noting that the “milder effect” due to the substance being “diluted” does not mean that the accused will go scot-free for her “malicious intent”.

In an order dated August 4, Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Sangwan of Saket Court said the accused Seema Soni threw the acid at the victim Rehnur Islam with the intention of causing burns/disfigurement.

“In view of CrPC Section 222, the accused is liable to be convicted of offence under IPC Section 326B,” the judge added.

According to the FIR in the case, on February 12, 2016, Ms. Soni got into an argument with Mr. Islam at his residence and threw some liquid on his eyes, forcing him to seek treatment for some weeks.

Ms. Soni had told the court that she attacked Mr. Islam, who ran a garments business with her, because when she asked him to pay some money he owed her, he threatened her with dire consequences.