HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman convicted by Delhi court of attempting to throw acid

Accused told the court she threw acid at victim after he threatened her on being asked to return money

August 08, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A court here convicted a woman of attempting to throw acid on a man, noting that the “milder effect” due to the substance being “diluted” does not mean that the accused will go scot-free for her “malicious intent”.

In an order dated August 4, Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Sangwan of Saket Court said the accused Seema Soni threw the acid at the victim Rehnur Islam with the intention of causing burns/disfigurement.

“In view of CrPC Section 222, the accused is liable to be convicted of offence under IPC Section 326B,” the judge added.

According to the FIR in the case, on February 12, 2016, Ms. Soni got into an argument with Mr. Islam at his residence and threw some liquid on his eyes, forcing him to seek treatment for some weeks.

Ms. Soni had told the court that she attacked Mr. Islam, who ran a garments business with her, because when she asked him to pay some money he owed her, he threatened her with dire consequences.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.