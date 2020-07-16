Woman constable found dead at rented residence

A 23-year-old Delhi police constable, who was posted at Tihar jail, was found dead at her rented accommodation in south-west Delhi’s Palam village on Wednesday, the police said.

The police suspect that an acquaintance of the victim, identified as Preti Beniwal, may have killed her.

She lived at the rented accommodation while her parents stayed in Haryana’s Rewari district, they said.

She joined the force in 2018 and was posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police. She was deployed at Tihar jail as a Daily Diary entry writer in the office of the jail duty officer, the police said.

When her landlady saw the door of her house latched from outside, she opened to check on the woman and found her lying on the bed unconscious. She alerted her husband and informed the police as well. The woman had rented the house in Palam just a week ago, a police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, he said.

During investigation, CCTV footage were checked and in one of those, a man was spotted leaving her house early on Wednesday, the police said. It was then found that a man was staying with her for the last three days, but has been missing after the body was recovered. The man will be questioned after the police trace him.

The woman worked in the 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. shift at Tihar jail. She reported to duty at Tihar on Tuesday and left for home after completing her shift at 7 p.m., another police officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the culprit, the police said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem.