Woman constable dies by suicide in north-west Delhi, police rule out foul play

November 08, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - New Delhi

The body of Constable Preety was discovered by her landlord on Monday night

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly committed suicide at her rented residence in north-west Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the death of Constable Preeti was reported on Monday by her landlord Kapil Gupta, who said he discovered the body around 10.17 p.m. after he broke open the door to her room.

The senior police officer said that Preety was taken to HRH hospital, where she was declared dead. No suicide note was found at the spot and her mobile phone and the scarf have been recovered, he added.

The police said the 2022 batch constable lived with her batchmates in a two-bedroom flat, but only one of her flatmates was present in the other room at the time of the incident.

“No foul play has emerged till now and the reason seems to be a personal,” said an officer.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

