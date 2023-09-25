ADVERTISEMENT

Woman confronted over missing pet posters, slaps society president in Noida Sector 75

September 25, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The victim told the police that he had received complaints from residents against the woman

The Hindu Bureau

A screengrab of the video uploaded on social media, which shows the confrontation between Naveen Mishra (right) and the woman in Noida Sector 75. | Photo Credit: X/@RUCHIKOKCHA

A woman has been booked for thrashing the president of a housing society in Sector 75, Noida, after he confronted her for putting up too many posters in the apartment complex to find her missing dog, the police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place at AIMS Golf Avenue Society on September 20, has surfaced on social media. It shows the woman grabbing apartment owners’ association president Naveen Mishra by his collar, heckling and slapping him as bystanders look on.

A case has been registered at Noida’s Sector 113 police station following Mr. Mishra’s complaint.

Mr. Mishra said the woman, who is a tenant in the society, had lost her dog a few days ago and put up 100-150 posters on each floor of different towers. “Many residents were complaining of defacement of the property,” he said.

“After she threatened a guard, I asked her to meet me in the [society] office the next day. However, she grabbed my collar and slapped me,” he alleged.

