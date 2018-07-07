Woman commits suicide at Noida mall; note found

A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the third floor of The Great India Place (GIP) mall in Noida’s Sector 38A on Saturday afternoon.

The police have recovered a suicide note which states that she was upset over her boyfriend being in a relationship with someone else.

Shivangi, from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, used to live alone at a rented apartment in Noida’s Barola village in Sector 49.

The incident took place at around 3 p.m., the mall staffers said. Shivangi was spotted talking on the phone outside a store for over an hour before she jumped to death.

She was found lying in a pool of blood in the mall’s courtyard. Following this, she was rushed to Kailash Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The locals immediately informed the police.

The woman had suffered grievous head injuries and stopped responding to treatment, the doctor at Kailash Hospital said, adding that she died of excessive bleeding.

No case registered

“No case has been registered. Prima facie investigations showed that the woman was upset over her failed relationship. We are trying to identify her male friend. We have collected CCTV footage inside the mall to ascertain the sequence of events,” said Anil Kumar Shahi, Station House Officer, Sector 39 police station.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.