Woman chased, shot at multiple times on Saket court premises; shooter held

April 22, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

M. Radha, 40, had come to the Saket court on Friday morning for a hearing in a case related to a financial dispute in which she is an accused, when a man fired at her multiple times from close range and fled the scene. Ms. Radha suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and one hand, and was rushed to a hospital. The police said she was out of danger.

The assailant, Kameshwar Singh, 49, was later arrested from Faridabad, the police added.

According to the police, Mr. Singh, a former advocate who was earlier suspended by the Bar Council of Delhi, had allegedly loaned ₹25 lakh to the woman and she was defaulting on repayment. He then filed a case against Ms. Radha and her lawyer Rajendra Jha. “The case was scheduled for hearing on Friday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Captured on camera

A mobile video clip that has gone viral showed the victim having a heated argument with her assailant at the crowded court complex. He then points a gun at her and shoots as she runs away to escape the bullets. Ms. Radha could be seen throwing her dupatta on the accused. While many lawyers and civilians can be seen standing at the court complex, none intervened. He then fired around four shots, one of which injured another person. Ajay Singh Chauhan, a court clerk, sustained injuries on his hand, a senior police officer said.

The accused then escaped through the canteen located at the Lawyers Block, the DCP said. During interrogation, Mr. Singh told the police that he had asked Ms. Radha to return his money, but she flatly refused. “He disclosed having warned her that if she doesn’t return the money, he would kill her in front of everyone,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav. “Thereafter, he took out a revolver borrowed from his private security guard and fired four rounds at Ms. Radha,” the officer said.

Barred from practising

Mr. Singh was barred from practising law in 2022 for two years following allegations of fraud and threats by another advocate, Prem Lata.

Last December, Mr. Singh, a resident of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, lodged an FIR against Ms. Radha and Mr. Jha for allegedly defrauding him of ₹25 lakh. According to the FIR, Mr. Jha coerced him to loan the sum to Ms. Radha as she was in need of money. Mr. Jha allegedly agreed to be the guarantor. He even promised to return the money with 20% interest in case the woman failed to do it. The DCP said the HC had earlier granted her interim bail on the condition that she would return the money. According to the police, several other cases of fraud are lodged against the woman.

‘Law and disorder’

Following the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the law and order situation in the Capital has completely broken down. Coming down heavily on Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, he said, in a tweet in Hindi, “Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics over everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if he can’t manage, then he should resign. So that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to God’s mercy ( Ram bharose).”