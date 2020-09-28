Woman called out in FB post for dumping pet dog on road

The German Shepherd. Special Arrangement

GURUGRAM

28 September 2020 23:41 IST

Sector 5 resident rescues canine, may file criminal charges

A woman was left red-faced after a Facebook post called her out for abandoning her dog on Sunday.

While the woman now claims to want her pet back saying that there was a “big misunderstanding”, the dog’s rescuer is mulling a criminal case on charges of atrocities against the animal.

The woman, travelling in a sedan, stopped briefly in the middle of Southern Peripheral Road on Sunday evening to dump her fully-grown German Shepherd, with a muzzle on, and hurriedly drove away, said Sector 5 resident Akshima Jhajhria, who happened to notice the act and also managed to take down the vehicle’s registration number.

She then rescued the dog and decided to keep it.

Akshima then along with the car’s registration number, put out a post on Facebook. “You could have put the dog for adoption or surrendered him to a shelter but the only thing that you could think of was leaving him muzzled in the middle of the flyover? Kutta chod toh diya, usko muzzle bhi lga do takki bechara bin khaana paani k marr jaaye? ABSOLUTELY SHAMELESS. [SIC],” read the post.

Akshima told The Hindu that the woman contacted her through direct message after the post, asking her dog back. The woman told her that the dog had bitten a few people in her society and therefore she had given it to someone. However, Akshima, argued that the car belonged to the woman and she was even spotted her dumping the dog.

Meenakshi Rajagopalan, an animal rights activist, said people should do some research before buying a pet since it was a commitment for 14-15 years.

“Just because people have money, pets have become a ‘commodity’. Most of these pets are bought from illegal pet stores from breeders without a license. Many think of pets as disposable commodities and end up dumping them on the road where these pets absolutely do not know how to survive. Least if they want to rehome their pet, they need to approach an NGO or adoption coordinators who can help find a better family,” said Ms. Rajagopalan.