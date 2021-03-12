Woman, boyfriend held for trying to kill husband

A 41-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill her husband and make it look like an outcome of a road rage in Defence Colony area, police said on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Babita and Rohan (23) who had allegedly planned to kill Bheem Raj.
The police received a call around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and were told that a bike rider shot at a man, who was driving a taxi in Andrews Ganj, and fled. The driver sustained injury on his neck and is undergoing treatment.
During probe, the police claimed to have examined over 100 CCTV camera footage, after which they zeroed in on the registration number and an address to Kabir Nagar. They subsequently reached the bike owner, who stated that he had sold it to one Lakhan, who had further sold it to Manish alias Rohan.
Mr. Thakur said the investigators then reached Rohan and arrested him followed by the arrest of Babita.
During interrogation, the police said, Rohan revealed that he and Babita had hatched a conspiracy to kill Bheem Raj because of their relationship. He had also bought a semi-automatic pistol and cartridges from a friend in Burari, the police said, adding that Babita had helped him with a sum of ₹30,000.
“The accused had also attempted to murder the victim on an earlier occasion in a park, but was unsuccessful. The conspiracy was hatched around 15 days ago at the victim’s house,” Mr. Thakur said.
