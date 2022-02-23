Woman, boyfriend arrested for killing husband

A woman, along with her boyfriend and five others, was arrested for killing her husband in Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the accused have been identified as Seema, her boyfriend Gaurav Teotia and their associates Rinku Panwar, 22, Saurabh Chaudhary, 23, Prashant, 22, Parvinder, 23, Vishan kumar, 18, who killed Pradeep, a 35-year-old milkman and Seema’s husband.

Police said that the woman had an extra-marital relationship with Gaurav who offered ₹4 lakh each to his five accomplices to kill Pradeep. “Seema was in a relationship with Teotia for the past eight years and wanted to live together but Pradeep didn’t let them, therefore, Gaurav and Seema decided to eliminate Pradeep,” Mr. Tayal said.

Pradeep was shot dead on Monday morning around 6 a.m. while he was delivering milk and his body was found on Heliport Road.