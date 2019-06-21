Woman beaten to death while saving husband

A 22-year-old woman was beaten to death and her husband injured when they were allegedly attacked by a relative in south-east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area in the early hours of Thursday. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

DCP (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused, Rati Ram, attacked Sita and her husband Mangal (25) outside their house. All three worked as labourers under a PWD contractor and Ram is Mangal’s cousin, the police said.

The police said that the contractor had fired Ram as he was getting several complaints about his drinking habits. “Ram suspected that it was Mangal and his wife who had misguided the contractor and he was upset with the couple. In the early hours of Thursday, he went to their house with a baton. The couple was sleeping with their six-month-old daughter. He started beating Mangal and when Sita intervened, he assaulted her as well,” Mr. Biswal said.

Locals rushed the victims to AIIMS where Sita was declared brought dead and Mangal is undergoing treatment. Ram was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC was registered against him,” Mr. Biswal added.