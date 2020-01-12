Woman beaten to death in Gurugram

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a group of nearly a dozen armed people here over personal enmity, the police said on Saturday. Four of the attackers have been arrested.

In the incident that took place at Amar Colony on Friday night, the woman’s brother and other family members sustained injuries, they added.

At around 8 p.m., the group armed with iron rods and sticks barged into the house of the victim, identified as Rukmani, and began thrashing all the occupants, the police said.

“As Rukmani tried to save her daughter, the attackers hit her multiple times... She was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” ACP (Crime) Preetpal Singh said.

Rukmani hailed from Rajasthan and was staying in Gurugram for the last three years, said the police.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal animosity... a probe is under way to know the exact reason behind the crime,” the officer said.