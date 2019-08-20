Woman beaten to death by husband, kin

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death and her body set on fire by her husband and in-laws for dowry, the police said on Monday. The woman’s family, however, insisted that she was killed because she had refused to accept triple talaq given to her on phone.

SP Ashish Srivastava said the incident was reported on Friday from Gadra village in Shravasti. He said a dowry death case has been registered against eight persons on the basis of the complaint of the family of the victim, Saeeda and the husband and father-in law of the victim, Saeeda, have been arrested. “So far no talaq angle has emerged. If it emerges, action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Saeeda’s father Ramzan alleged that on August 6, her husband Nafees divorced her on phone but she refused to accept it. He said Nafees later took Saeeda home and killed her with the help of his family members.