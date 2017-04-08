Woman axed to death by live-in partner

A 55-year-old woman was axed to death allegedly by her live-in partner in south-east Delhi’s Okhla on Friday.

The victim was identified as Munni Devi.

According to the police, she was hit in the eye with an axe by accused Chanderpal (55) after the two got into an argument.

Devi was taken to AIIMS, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Weapon recovered

The police later arrested the accused and recovered the weapon.

“The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident. We have registered a case against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said DCP (South-East) Romil Baaniya.