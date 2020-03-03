Woman awaits DNA report of leg found near father’s house

Gulshan (27) sat next to her husband, an acid accident survivor, at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital mortuary awaiting a DNA report of a leg which she believes is of her father. Ms. Gulshan, Mohammed Anwar’s daughter, has been at the mortuary since February 26 after she was told by her uncle and the police that the leg had been found from near her father’s burnt, rented accommodation in Shiv Vihar’s Prem Vihar near Ramlila Ground.

“I think the leg is my father’s because we have been told by the police that it was found from the place where my father lived. We have not been able to find him or his body,” she said.

Mr. Anwar used to rear sheep and also gave street carts on rent for a living. Ms. Gulshan’s husband Mohammed Naseeruddin’s face was burnt and he lost his eyesight four years ago when his face got acid accidentally splashed onto it. The couple reside in Pilakhwa near Hapur with their two minor sons.

“My father was taking care of the four of us financially as my husband could not work any more,” she said.

Recalling the violence that broke out on February 25, she said she was speaking to his father around 11 a.m. over the phone when she heard people shouting. “I asked him what had happened. He said there was a fight. Eventually, the phone got disconnected and I could not contact him again. I called my paternal uncle and he told me what had happened,” she said.

The uncle, she said, told her that he saw a mob firing at him and then burning his house after before pushing him in the fire.

The uncle did not go to save him because he was scared for his own life, she said.

Ms. Gulshan has been coming to the hospital every day and spending the day there only in the hope to get some closure. She mostly leaves the hospital late in the evening for her relative’s house in Seemapuri. “There is a relief camp, but we prefer to stay at our relative’s house. It’s close and we also feel secure there,” she said.