Woman attacked with acid in north-east Delhi; husband, in-laws on the run

A woman’s husband and his parents have been booked for attacking her with acid at their home in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur, the police said on Thursday.

According to an officer, a case has been filed against the husband Abhinav, his mother Anjali and father Surender under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), and 34 (common intention) at the New Usmanpur police station. The accused are on the run.

The woman, 22, told the police that the incident took place around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday when she returned home. “My mother-in-law threw acid on me while my father-in-law and sister-in-law stood nearby. Nobody tried to intervene. Anjali began shouting and threatened to kill me,” the complainant alleged.

The victim then ran outside and, with the help of a passerby, was admitted to the hospital, where she informed the police, read the complaint.

The victim told the police that since her marriage in November 2021, her in-laws regularly harassed and tortured her. She also said that her husband’s friends had stalked her on multiple occasions.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken cognisance of the case and issued a notice to the police.

“The woman told us that last year in March, she was harassed by her husband, following which she had a miscarriage,” a DCW official said.

