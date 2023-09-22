HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman attacked with acid in north-east Delhi; husband, in-laws on the run

The victim, 22, has alleged that her mother-in-law threw acid on her on Wednesday at their home

September 22, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman’s husband and his parents have been booked for attacking her with acid at their home in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur, the police said on Thursday.

According to an officer, a case has been filed against the husband Abhinav, his mother Anjali and father Surender under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), and 34 (common intention) at the New Usmanpur police station. The accused are on the run.

The woman, 22, told the police that the incident took place around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday when she returned home. “My mother-in-law threw acid on me while my father-in-law and sister-in-law stood nearby. Nobody tried to intervene. Anjali began shouting and threatened to kill me,” the complainant alleged.

The victim then ran outside and, with the help of a passerby, was admitted to the hospital, where she informed the police, read the complaint.

The victim told the police that since her marriage in November 2021, her in-laws regularly harassed and tortured her. She also said that her husband’s friends had stalked her on multiple occasions.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken cognisance of the case and issued a notice to the police.

“The woman told us that last year in March, she was harassed by her husband, following which she had a miscarriage,” a DCW official said.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.