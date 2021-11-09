Woman attacked with acid for rejecting marriage proposal

Victim in critical condition; accused arrested from home town in Bihar

A 26-year-old woman’s hands were tied and acid was thrown at her face by a man she refused to marry, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. The incident was reported from the Bawana area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the accused has been identified as Montu, who was arrested from his home town in Bihar. The woman has suffered third-degree burns, he said.

The police said on November 3, they received a call that a woman had been attacked with acid and admitted to a hospital in Bawana. The victim — who is said to be critical — managed to give her statement to the police. She said she is married but Montu was pressuring her to marry him.

Accused followed couple

The woman said she refused his proposal and moved with her husband to the Pooth Khurd area, where the accused followed her and started living in the neighbourhood. “On November 3, Montu called the woman to his room on some pretext and asked her to leave her husband for him but the woman refused. Reacting to this, Montu forcibly tied both her hands and threw acid on her and ran away,” Mr. Yadav said.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police registered a case and launched a probe. With the help of technical surveillance, the accused was arrested from Bihar on November 6. “It was also found that Montu had a countrymade pistol, which he said he had planned to use on the woman’s husband. When police team was going with him to recover the pistol from the place he said he had hidden it, he whipped out the weapon and attacked the police party. The police fired in retaliation and a bullet hit his leg. He has been admitted to a hospital and is stable,” Mr. Yadav said, adding that a separate case has been registered in this incident.

Mr Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment for third-degree burns and three policemen have donated blood for her recovery.