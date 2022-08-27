Woman attacked while returning home in Keshav Puram

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-woman was assaulted by a man in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram area on Thursday, the police said on Friday. The victim sustained injuries on her jawline and thumb.

A PCR call was received at Keshav Puram police station on Wednesday regarding the assault. The police reached the spot and the injured was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital. According to her medical examination, the victim suffered superficial lacerated wounds on the right mandibular jawline, right thumb and finger, the police said.

A case under Sections 324, 341, 506, 34 of the IPC was registered based on the statement of the victim, the police said. The assailant was identified by the victim as being an associate of one Naveen Sharma. The assailant assaulted the woman as she was returning to her home in Keshav Puram.

“Around three months ago, the victim had submitted a complaint regarding intimidation by Naveen Sharma. However, the matter was settled mutually among them as she gave in writing that she didn’t want any legal action against the Sharma,” DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said.

During the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed and it was found out that the assailant came on a scooty and, on the instance of Naveen Sharma, assaulted the victim, the police said.

“Two teams have been formed to nab the accused persons who are currently absconding. Special Staff has heen tasked to nab the perpetrators,” the DCP added.