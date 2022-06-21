Woman arrested in Bhopal for honey-trapping people

Was called from Maharashtra to extort money from the rich in Delhi, reveals accused

A woman was arrested from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from people after honey-trapping them, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

In 2018, a doctor complained that he was honey-trapped by a woman, Parveen, on the pretext of home treatment. He further said that she had visited his clinic and had claimed to be a resident of Saudi Arabia.

Once, the woman had called him at her residence on the pretext of an emergency and had made physical relations with him after spiking his drinks. Later, her accomplices made a video of the doctor and the woman in a bid to extort ₹50 lakh from him, the police said.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rohit Meena said the other two accused were arrested in 2019, meanwhile Parveen was absconding.

Following a tip-off that the woman was living under a fake identity in Bhopal, the accused, Johri Jabi alias Parveen, 56, was nabbed.

The accused revealed that she was called from Maharashtra to extort money from the rich and renowned people in Delhi. The team followed a similar plan to extort money from doctors, bakery owners, builders and businessmen.