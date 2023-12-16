GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for murdering her 2.5-year-old nephew 

December 16, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The accused confessed to killing her nephew as she suspected her father of stealing ₹10,000, said the police.

The accused confessed to killing her nephew as she suspected her father of stealing ₹10,000, said the police. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A 35-year-old woman in north-west Delhi’s Bawana killed her two-and-a-half-year-old nephew to “teach a lesson” to the victim’s father, whom she suspected of stealing cash, the police said on Friday.

“A PCR call was received on Wednesday regarding a missing child. When a police team reached the spot, Basanti [the accused] claimed that someone had kidnapped the boy,” a senior officer said.

On checking the CCTV footage, it was found that only the accused had gone inside the house with the child and came out after a few minutes without him.

“During checking of the house, the child’s body was recovered from a water tank, and based on circumstantial evidence, Basanti was taken into custody, where she was interrogated,” the officer added.

Police said that the child’s parents, who are labourers, had gone to work when the incident happened.

Basanti confessed to killing her nephew as she suspected her father of stealing ₹10,000 from her mother around 20 days back, the officer added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Bawana police station.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.