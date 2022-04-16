Woman arrested for killing her baby

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for killing her three-month-old girl child by strangulating her in north-west Delhi’s Haiderpur, the police said.

The police received a complaint about the killing of a girl child by her mother on April 14 at 2.14 p.m. The officials reached the spot and upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused Anjali Devi strangulated her three-month-old baby with the help of a thread that the child was wearing in her neck, said the police.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said on Thursday morning, the accused had a quarrel with her husband over domestic issues. After her husband left for work, Devi killed the baby in a fit of rage by strangling her with the thread.

The police said the child’s body was sent for a post-mortem, and a case has been registered at Shalimar Bagh police station, following which, the accused has been arrested.