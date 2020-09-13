Woman arrested for killing daughter

A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her eight-year-old daughter to death in Faridabad, the police said on Sunday.
They said the woman practised occult and told the police that she had been possessed by an evil spirit since 2001. The woman from Sanjay Colony here, took the girl to Bhagola village in Palwal and allegedly murdered her. She then returned to Faridabad, leaving the body at the spot.
The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint at Mujesar police station on Thursday. The police and Crime Branch teams interrogated the family. During probe, they saw the girl going out with her mother. Next, they found the mother’s behaviour suspicious.
During sustained interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime. She told the police that she had earlier also made an attempt to kill the girl by drowning her in a water tank on the terrace but her sons came to the spot at the same moment. The girl’s family originally belongs to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.
The body has been discovered at the instance of the woman, the police added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath