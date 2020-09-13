Woman arrested for killing daughter

Body discovered in Palwal, say police

A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her eight-year-old daughter to death in Faridabad, the police said on Sunday.

They said the woman practised occult and told the police that she had been possessed by an evil spirit since 2001. The woman from Sanjay Colony here, took the girl to Bhagola village in Palwal and allegedly murdered her. She then returned to Faridabad, leaving the body at the spot.

The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint at Mujesar police station on Thursday. The police and Crime Branch teams interrogated the family. During probe, they saw the girl going out with her mother. Next, they found the mother’s behaviour suspicious.

During sustained interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime. She told the police that she had earlier also made an attempt to kill the girl by drowning her in a water tank on the terrace but her sons came to the spot at the same moment. The girl’s family originally belongs to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The body has been discovered at the instance of the woman, the police added.