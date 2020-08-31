Woman arrested for kidnapping infant boy

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 25-day-old boy, the police said on Monday. The accused had given the infant to her daughter, who is incapable of bearing any child, the police also said, adding that the baby has now been handed over to his mother in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate.
A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Savitri Devi, a resident of Nai Basti, who runs a small stall near Fatehpuri Masjid in old Delhi.
The police said that a woman identified as Shakuntala, who is a vagabond and a pavement dweller, informed them that her son had been kidnapped. “She stated that the boy was with her till 2 a.m., but when she woke up around 4 a.m., he was missing,” the officer said.
A kidnapping case was registered and an investigation was taken up. With the help of local intelligence, the police zeroed in on Ms. Savitri and arrested her.
