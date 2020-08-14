Woman arrested for impersonating as ASI

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating as Assistant Sub Inspector and issuing fake challans for not wearing masks, police said on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said that the accused has been identified as Tamanna Jahan, a resident of Shiv Vihar in Nangloi. She was arrested on Wednesday.
Police said that Head Constable Sumer Singh who was patrolling in Tilak Nagar spotted a woman in police uniform stopping people for not wearing masks and issuing challans. “He called Constable Ashok, who was in civil clothes, and informed him. The Constable walked up to the woman who stopped him and asked him to pay fine for not wearing mask,” Mr. Purohit said.
When the Constable asked her about her bonafides, she said that she was posted in Tilak Nagar police station to which the officer said that he was also posted at the same police station but never saw her. The woman panicked when she was asked to show her ID card.
Two officials from the police station then reached the spot and interrogated the woman. She confessed that due to weak financial condition, she resorted to posing as a police official to get money from public.
