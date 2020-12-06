Woman arrested for duping over 100 people of more than ₹20 cr.

New Delhi

06 December 2020 23:15 IST

A woman was arrested for allegedly duping over 100 people of more than ₹20 crore on the pretext of delivering them flats, the police said on Sunday. She was wanted in more than a dozen cases across the Delhi and NCR and was nabbed from Mumbai, they said.

The case came to the fore after the police received complaints from several people, who had booked flats at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

