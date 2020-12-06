Delhi

Woman arrested for duping over 100 people of more than ₹20 cr.

A woman was arrested for allegedly duping over 100 people of more than ₹20 crore on the pretext of delivering them flats, the police said on Sunday. She was wanted in more than a dozen cases across the Delhi and NCR and was nabbed from Mumbai, they said.

The case came to the fore after the police received complaints from several people, who had booked flats at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 11:16:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/woman-arrested-for-duping-over-100-people-of-more-than-20-cr/article33265000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY