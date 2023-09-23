HamberMenu
Woman arrested for acid attack on daughter-in-law

September 23, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The woman, 22, had, in her complaint to the police, said that her mother-in-law, Anjali, had attacked her with acid around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

| Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Two days after a woman in New Usmanpur was attacked with acid allegedly by her in-laws, the victim’s 49-year-old mother-in-law has been arrested, the police said on Friday. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The woman, 22, had, in her complaint to the police, said that her mother-in-law, Anjali, had attacked her with acid around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The accused, Anjali, had filed a suit for eviction against her daughter-in-law in a court here, DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said. The DCP said the two parties had attended the court hearing on Wednesday. After returning home, Anjali attacked her daughter-in-law.

Following the incident, the in-laws fled their home and stayed at a relative’s place in Sant Nagar in Burari, from where Anjali was arrested on Friday, the DCP said.

