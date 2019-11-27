Woman alleges sexual harassment by Sahitya Akademi official

The Delhi police are investigating a complaint of sexual harassment lodged by a woman against Sahitya Akademi Secretary K. Sreenivasarao after registering a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. A senior police officer confirmed that the FIR was registered on November 7 at the Tilak Marg police station.

The complainant told the police that Mr. Sreenivasarao had allegedly been making sexual advances towards her since she joined the Akademi in February 2018, and when she confronted him recently, he held her hand and told her she should have understood his “hints”.

On November 7, when she had gone to meet Mr. Sreenivasarao, he allegedly leaned forward to touch her hand and told her that “she should have understood all his hints by now” and that if she “gave him bodily satisfaction” he would make her permanent.

‘Like my daughter’

The victim then rushed out of the office and shouted that she will report the matter to the police after which Mr. Sreenivasarao allegedly told her that she was like his daughter and also folded his hands in front of her.

The woman then called the police and reported the matter.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received in which the caller stated that she was being sexually harassed at her workplace.

“A case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is under way. An internal enquiry by the Sahitya Akademi’s committee to probe sexual harassment at workplace is also under way and the report is awaited,” the officer said.

When contacted for a comment on the complaint, Mr. Sreenivasarao remained unavailable. He has been the Sahitya Akademi’s secretary since 2013.