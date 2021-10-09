Woman alleges gang-rape in east Delhi flat

NEW DELHI

09 October 2021 01:13 IST

A woman alleged that she has been gang-raped by two men in a flat in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on October 6, the police said.

A senior officer said a woman told them that one Shahrukh called her at a flat in New Ashok Nagar on the pretext of getting her a job. “She said at the flat, there were two boys and two girls. She sat in a room and asked for a glass of water but when she had it, she felt dizzy. Shahrukh then came to the room and raped her,” the officer said.

She said the accused took her phone and ₹12,000. “After some time, he returned her mobile phone. Shahrukh then threatened her that he would publish her photos and videos,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 376-D (Gang Rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is under way.