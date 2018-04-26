Woman accuses tantrik of rape

A 26-year-old woman has accused a tantrik of raping her in Ajmer nearly 15 days ago, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim claimed the accused took her to Ajmer on the pretext of offering prayers at the dargah there for her good health but raped her instead.

Case registered

A case was registered at Aman Vihar police station in outer Delhi on April 23, the police added.

The woman, who lives with her husband in Aman Vihar, told the police that the husband had asked her to consult the tantrik as she was unwell.

The accused lived on the first floor of the same building as the couple, said a senior police officer.

The woman approached the accused, who performed some rituals and then told her they would have to go to the Ajmer dargah. He also told her that he would ‘treat’ her there, the officer added.

Woman threatened

He took her to Ajmer, where he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences.

After returning to Delhi, the accused shifted from the rented accommodation. The woman subsequently approached the police and a case was registered, the police said.

The police are on the lookout for the accused.