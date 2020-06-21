Woman, 88, murdered, husband injured during robbery in Delhi

An 88-year-old woman was murdered while her 94-year-old husband was brutally beaten up during a robbery at their residence in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area on Saturday evening.
Police said the prime suspect is a security guard employed a week ago. He is missing after the incident. In a CCTV, three persons including the security guard were seen coming out of the building.
The incident took place on Saturday night at around 9 p.m. Locals alerted the police about the incident after they heard shouts for help from the house.
BR Chawla was a retired official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was living with wife Kanta Chawla, the police said, adding they had two children who died a few years ago.
Mr. Chawla is undergoing treatment. The police said his wife opened the door following a knock. Before she could understand or react, they barged inside the house, overpowered them and forced them to sit on the sofa.
However, one of them allegedly stabbed the woman with a sharp object when she tried to resist the robbery bid. She became unconscious and fell on the sofa, a senior police officer said.
“They ransacked the house and fled after taking away cash and jewellery kept in other rooms,” said the police officer.
He said they have got major leads. “We are getting details of the suspect security guards from the house help who referred the security guard to the couple,” said the officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath