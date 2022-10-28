Woman, 57, dies after falling off e-rickshaw resisting snatching bid in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumitra Mittal was going to her brother’s house, as she did every year on Bhai Dooj, when three men on a scooty, approached the e-rickshaw she was travelling in and snatched her purse, in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar on Wednesday morning.

While resisting the snatching bid, Sumitra fell from the e-rickshaw head-first on the road. While the assailants fled the spot with her bag, Sumitra was rushed to the nearby Bhagirathi Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries due to a brain haemorrhage on Thursday afternoon.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a case under IPC Sections pertaining to robbery and murder has been lodged against the three accused persons — Raju, 19, Rahul, 24, and Rohan, 20 — who were arrested on Thursday evening.

Sumitra’s husband, who used to an electronics shop, died more than two decades back and both her sons passed away over the last decade due to health ailments, following which she lived with her daughter-in-law, a primary school teacher, and her 11-year-old grandson in a flat in Rohini’s Sector 16.

Following her husband’s death, Sumitra started a small garment shop on the ground floor of her house to sustain her three-member family. “She started the shop with the idea of keeping herself occupied, but gradually developed an interest in it following which her business flourished,” recalled her nephew Arun Mittal, 49.

He added that most of the people in her neighbourhood had developed a close bond with Sumitra. “Whenever someone from the neighbourhood needed money, she was the first to offer it from her own savings,” recalled her nephew.

Sumitra’s brother-in-law Purshottam Mittal said she never depended on anyone after her husband’s death. Her garment shop had enough visitors throughout the year.

“She used to handle the shop on her own, where she sat from morning till the evening. During Deepavali, she managed to sell a lot of items such as shawls, bedsheets and pillow covers. I remember how satisfied she was,” Purshottam said.