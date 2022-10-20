Woman, 38, abducted, gang-raped by five for two days in Ghaziabad

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 20, 2022 01:30 IST

A 38-year-old woman from Delhi’s Nand Nagri was gang-raped by five men over a period of two days in Ghaziabad, police officers said on Wednesday. “All five have been detained in connection with the incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that one of the accused and the victim are involved in a property dispute. “That case is already in Karkardooma court. The matter is being investigated”, the officer added.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to SSP Ghaziabad over the alleged gang-rape. DCW chief Swati Maliwal claimed that the victim was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and that an iron rod was inserted in her private parts.

The senior officer added that they received a call around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday about a woman, whose legs were tied, being found on a stretch of Ashram road in Nandgram. The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.

“A foreign element was found and removed. She has no internal injuries,” a hospital source said.

The victim told the police that she visited Bombay Colony, in Ghaziabad, to celebrate her brother’s birthday on Sunday. The same night, her brother dropped her at Ashram road, from where she was planning to board an autorickshaw to return home.

While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, four men arrived in a car, abducted her and took her to an unknown location, where another accused joined them, and raped her.

A case under IPC Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 376D (gang-rape) has been registered, the officer also said.

11-year-old raped

A separate incident of sexual assault was reported from north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old neighhour, police officers said. The victim, a class VII student, first told her mother about the assault on October 17. A day later the mother approached the police, following which the accused, who works as a cook in Gandhi Nagar, was arrested the same day.

