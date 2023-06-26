Woman, 34, dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station; FIR filed

June 26, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

A family’s vacation plans turned into a nightmare after one of its members, Sakshi Ahuja, 34, died of electrocution in a waterlogged lane outside the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday.

A senior police officer said as per a preliminary enquiry, the victim was near the station’s gate number 1 when she lost balance, grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires.

However, some of Sakshi’s relatives believe she may have been electrocuted after stepping into a puddle through which current from the exposed wires was running.

An inquiry has been initiated and an FIR lodged under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) against unknown persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said. The Indian Railways has launched a departmental probe into the matter.

“We will write to the railways asking them to join the investigation. We are also planning to get an independent inquiry conducted by the Central Electricity Authority,” the DCP said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. when the family — Sakshi, her parents, siblings and her two children, aged nine and six — reached the station to board a train to Chandigarh, from where they planned to reach Kasauli.

“I was parking the car when my younger daughter yelled that something had happened to Sakshi,” the victim’s father, Lokesh Kumar Chopra, said.

Eyewitness account

Bir Mohan, a taxi driver at the station and an eyewitness, said that as soon as he and his fellow drivers noticed the incident, they pulled away the children and tried to separate the victim from the electricity pole using bamboo sticks and blankets, but failed as they too suffered shocks.

Sakshi was rushed to the Lady Harding Medical College Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Sakshi’s husband, Ankit Ahuja, an engineer at a Japanese firm, said, “ I wasn’t there, but I was told that there was no immediate medical help or ambulance available for my wife.”

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, blamed the leakage of current on insulation failure and said they were not at fault. “An investigation is being done to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. A safety drive has also been started in the Delhi zone to prevent such incidents,” he said.

When reached, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, which supplies electricity to the New Delhi railway station, did not offer a comment.

