‘Withdrawing transport allowance is mindless’

02 April 2021 00:19 IST

The fact that all had to work from home seems forgotten: JNUTA

Responding to a circular issued by the JNU administration on recovery of transport allowance during the COVID-19 lockdown, citing a Ministry of Finance directive, the JNU Teachers’ Association on Thursday said that the attempt to recover the allowance was bereft of any logic.

The circular states that transport allowance is not payable during the period to those who have not attended office physically.

“Seeking details of physical attendance in office from March 23 to May 20, 2020, when people were forced to work from home due to the countrywide lockdown, appears odd. The fact that the lockdown specifically mandated people to stay at home and not step out unless there were emergencies, seems forgotten,” the JNUTA said.

The JNUTA said that for the administration to now gather details of physical attendance of employees a year back seems rather mindless. “There are a number of other circulars that have been issued by the Finance Ministry which are of particular benefit to all employees. However, unlike the circular dealing with recovery of transport allowance, the university administration has not shown the same alacrity in dealing with matters that directly benefit all employees,” it added.