Withdrawals, fresh admissions continue

With the release of the third cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses at Delhi University, colleges witnessed admission withdrawals and new applications once again on Tuesday.

Up to 2,732 admission cancellations took place on Tuesday alone, a university official said. With several popular courses still open for admissions, including B.Com (Hons.) at Shri Ram College of Commerce under the unreserved category, openings under reserved categories and several colleges reopening admissions as well, many students are still deciding where to pursue their higher education.

Easy switch?

Ishita Rana who had secured admission at Jesus And Mary College under the second list decided to migrate to Hansraj College after the release of the third list. “North Campus has more opportunities as it is sort of a closed campus with many colleges in the vicinity and hence, one can have more exposure on academic as well as extracurricular fronts,” she said.

But an easy switch is not available to everyone. For Ishita Issac, for instance, who wanted to join St. Stephen’s College because of which she didn’t apply to JMC under the first list, college authorities refused to admit her under the third list as she exceeded the second cut-off. With no options left she has decided to take admission at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Fourth list on July 15

In North Campus, several students were making rounds of campuses trying to find courses they were eligible for.

Students applying to colleges under the third list are required to complete admission formalities by Thursday. The fourth list will be released on July 15.