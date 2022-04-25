Withdrawal of DTC buses has compounded the woes of parents, private schools  

School students boarding a DTC bus after attending classes | Photo Credit: File Photo

April 25, 2022 01:41 IST

It has raised concerns about students’ safety and burdened schools with the need to purchase new buses

Following the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) decision to discontinue its bus service for private schools in the city, there is a wave of anxiety among parents, who now have to ferry their children to school daily.

For decades, the DTC provided its buses to private schools for transporting the students. Last year, the public transporter had asked the private schools to make alternative arrangements and use other private carriages as it was unable to press public buses into additional services due to a decline in its fleet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The withdrawal of the service has raised the issue of safety of our children,” said Bino Joseph, echoing the worries of several parents. His ward studies in Class 9 in St. Xavier’s School, Civil Lines.

A resident of Dilshad Garden, Mr.Joseph said a group of parents from the area have now collectively hired a private bus with a seating capacity of 50. “But there is a constant disquiet among us regarding the safety of our children,” he told The Hindu.

“DTC buses at least have an attendant who is a verified government employee. How do we do a background check of a private employee?” he asked. “Parents with daughters are more concerned about sending their girls in private buses,” Mr.Joseph added.

The Delhi government has clarified that the DTC’s remit is to provide quality connectivity services to passengers across the city and beyond. It is under no obligation — legal or otherwise — to provide buses to private schools.

No more economical

Hiring a private bus or mini cab is expensive for most parents. Sanju Abraham’s child studies in Class 5 at St. Xavier’s. Mr. Abraham said, earlier the transportation fee was ₹1,000 a month but now it has doubled. Besides, he also has to drop and pick up his child from the bus stop, which is farther from where the DTC buses used to come earlier. “It’s an inconvenience when you are juggling between parenting and tight office schedules,” he rued.

When contacted, a government official argued that nowhere in the world transport bodies operated by the government were required to provide buses to private schools.

A government official said the DTC has expedited its expansion process and should soon have a viable alternative for its customers. The pandemic protocol necessitated social distancing and the need to add more wheels to its inventory at the earliest was felt.

Following the procurement of new buses by the DTC and its engagement under the government’s cluster scheme, there are 7,081 public buses currently plying on city roads. Of these, only 3,760 buses are owned by the government and are nearing the operable lifespan, according to government data.

Prior to this, 6,000 buses were deployed during the 2010 Commonwealth Games — the highest so far.

The official pointed out that the DTC never sought to generate profit as it was a State Transport Undertaking. Before the pandemic struck, the revenue from schools accounted for a little over six per cent of the DTC’s total revenue.

Schools struggling financially

Bharat Arora, general secretary of Action Committee of Private Unaided Schools, said many of its affiliated schools rely on DTC buses to transport students. He said the committee has requested the Delhi government to restore the DTC bus service for private schools on priority. “It is a challenging situation; schools do not have surplus funds to purchase new buses, given the two years break in regular schooling due to the pandemic,” Mr. Arora added.

The committee has also written to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking an extension of two years for all buses/vehicles whose 15-year registration period expired during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Schools are already struggling financially, purchasing new vehicles would put an extra burden on them,” read the letter sent earlier this month. It added that since the buses/vehicles were parked safely on school grounds since March 2020, they are in good condition and meet the required environment and pollution emission norms.

Petition before High Court

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court asked the city government and the DTC to relook into its decision to withdraw bus services to private schools.

A public interest litigation (PIL) by social activist Baba Alexander was heard by a Bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla. It said the decision to discontinue the DTC bus service for private school students would have an adverse effect on everybody as it impinged on the right to a clean environment. The High Court noted that besides causing trouble to parents and students, the withdrawal order was also adding to traffic woes on the roads.

Delhi government’s counsel said the private schools alone were using DTC buses for their students under a contractual arrangement.

Responding to the government’s argument, the HC said, “You can’t take advantage of the COVID situation. Schools are also transporting children. Children are also public. Nobody is saying that you do it for free. You produce your record to justify your decision.”

Vehicular pollution

Mr. Alexander said the decision would have ramifications on the air quality and reaching even nearby destinations would take longer.

“There are reports of worsening traffic situation in Delhi ever since the lockdown was lifted in March 2022. It is already worse than what it was prior to COVID and DTC’s decision will only add to vehicular pollution and make the air quality worse,” Mr. Alexander said. “There is no justified reason for suddenly discontinuing the bus service for private schools and increasing the financial hardships of parents,” he added.

The Delhi government maintained that the DTC was under no legal obligation to provide its buses to private schools. “It must be understood that the DTC’s primary responsibility has been, is, and will remain towards the passengers and the general public,” it said.

The High Court has called for the relevant recordings pertaining to the decision taken by the DTC before the next date of hearing in August.