GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Withdraw spurious drugs from Delhi govt. hospitals: DoV to Health Secy.

Special Vigilance Secretary Rajasekhar has demanded an action taken report within 48 hours

December 25, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on Sunday asked Delhi Health Secretary S.B. Deepak Kumar to withdraw from Delhi government-run hospitals all medicines that failed the quality test. The order comes a day after Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, Special Vigilance Secretary Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar said the exercise should be carried out on “war-footing” and an action taken report be submitted within 48 hours.

Mr. Rajasekhar said the Health Secretary should ensure that no further payment is made to the companies or distributors involved in the procurement of such drugs.

He asked the Health Secretary to also take into possession all documents related to the procurement of the spurious drugs immediately.

“You are also requested to provide terms and conditions of the appointment of dealers or distributors for execution of supply in respect of above failed drugs,” the communication read.

Several life-saving drugs that failed the quality test were collected from three Delhi government-run hospitals — Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

After the L-G ordered a CBI probe into the issue, the ruling AAP sought the suspension of the Health Secretary on Saturday, with Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj blaming officials for it.

Letter by Bharadwaj

Meanwhile, Mr. Bharadwaj has directed the Health Secretary to make immediate arrangements for new medicine stocks at the hospitals, so that the public is not inconvenienced and the treatment of patients continues uninterrupted.

In a written communication, the Health Minister asked the officer to file within a week information about the new arrangements.

Related Topics

Delhi / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.