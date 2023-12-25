Withdraw spurious drugs from Delhi govt. hospitals: DoV to Health Secy.

December 25, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on Sunday asked Delhi Health Secretary S.B. Deepak Kumar to withdraw from Delhi government-run hospitals all medicines that failed the quality test. The order comes a day after Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, Special Vigilance Secretary Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar said the exercise should be carried out on “war-footing” and an action taken report be submitted within 48 hours.

Mr. Rajasekhar said the Health Secretary should ensure that no further payment is made to the companies or distributors involved in the procurement of such drugs.

He asked the Health Secretary to also take into possession all documents related to the procurement of the spurious drugs immediately.

“You are also requested to provide terms and conditions of the appointment of dealers or distributors for execution of supply in respect of above failed drugs,” the communication read.

Several life-saving drugs that failed the quality test were collected from three Delhi government-run hospitals — Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

After the L-G ordered a CBI probe into the issue, the ruling AAP sought the suspension of the Health Secretary on Saturday, with Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj blaming officials for it.

Letter by Bharadwaj

Meanwhile, Mr. Bharadwaj has directed the Health Secretary to make immediate arrangements for new medicine stocks at the hospitals, so that the public is not inconvenienced and the treatment of patients continues uninterrupted.

In a written communication, the Health Minister asked the officer to file within a week information about the new arrangements.