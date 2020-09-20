Delhi

Withdraw rule prohibiting junk food sale near schools

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday said that the new rule prohibiting sale of junk food near schools will adversely affect nearly two crore businesses in the country.

Small traders are already suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traders body claimed. It wrote to the Union Health Minister and the Commerce Minister, demanding the withdrawal of the said rule. CAIT has termed the move impractical.

CAIT said that the new rule would put a dent on neighbourhood shops, many of which found themselves in a 50-metre radius of one educational institution or another.

