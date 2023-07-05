Withdraw order to raze Chhawla temple, Bharadwaj asks L-G

July 05, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday requesting him to withdraw the order to demolish a Hanuman temple in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla near the Najafgarh drain.

The Minister said he found that the temple was located near an old bridge. “The traffic on the old bridge will be diverted to an adjacent bridge. People in the nearby villages consider the temple sacred. I request you to reconsider your decision to demolish it,” he wrote to Mr. Saxena.

While the L-G’s office did not issue a response on the matter, a source at Raj Niwas said the Religious Committee under the elected Aam Aadmi Party government is in charge of removal/transfer of religious structures. Any proposal by this committee, headed by the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, is sent to Raj Niwas for approval, the source added.

Last month, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had said that officials have recently been sending files on religious structures directly to the L-G, without forwarding them to the elected government.

The demolition of religious structures on grounds of encroachment has become a contentious issue between the AAP government and Raj Niwas. The Public Works Department had last week razed a temple and a mazar (shrine) in north-east Delhi. While PWD Minister Atishi had said that the L-G approved the action despite her protests, Raj Niwas officials countered that the AAP government had ordered the demolition.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court sought the government’s stand on a petition against an order to demolish the temple.

According to the petitioner, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kapashera issued the demolition order on June 6. The Delhi government’s counsel told the court that the Religious Committee has already approved the said order. The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 12.