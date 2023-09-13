HamberMenu
Withdraw house tax notices to villagers, demands BJP

September 13, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday demanded the immediate withdrawal of house tax notices to Delhi villagers, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled MCD is putting undue pressure on people who own houses measuring below 200 square metres.

The Leader of the Opposition in the MCD House, Raja Iqbal Singh, said senior BJP councillors met Mayor Shelly Oberoi and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not respond to the BJP allegations. There are over 30 villages that fall under the Municipal Coprporation of Delhi (MCD) limits.

City BJP general secretary Kamaljeet Sehrawat said when her party ruled the MCD, they never levied any tax on villagers who owned houses measuring up to 200 square metres.

“Above all, the BJP never issued recovery notices to villagers,” she said.

The BJP also accused AAP of stalling development works by not constituting the MCD standing committee.

AAP’s dirty politics, the absence of the standing committee, and zonal ward committees is leading to the delay in development works, said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

