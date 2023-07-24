Withdraw Bill replacing services ordinance, AAP MP urges RS Chairman

July 24, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging him not to allow the Bill replacing the Centre’s ordinance on services to be tabled in Parliament. The AAP MP termed the Bill, scheduled to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, “unconstitutional” and requested Mr. Dhankhar to withdraw it.

The ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19 effectively reversed the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services that gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials.

In his letter, Mr. Chadha wrote that the ordinance “seeks to undermine the democratic and popularly accountable model of government in Delhi”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Chadha had exposed his “political frustration” through his letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

Mr. Sachdeva said the AAP leadership had failed in its efforts to stall the ordinance from being presented in Parliament.

“[Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal went hopping to various political leaders seeking support against the ordinance but failed to garner the numbers. His efforts to get a Supreme Court stay also failed. So now they [AAP leaders] are all out to play the ‘martyrdom game’,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief accused the Chief Minister of being “busy playing power games instead of working to improve the city’s drainage system”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT