Withdraw action against AUD student, says Sisodia

NEW DELHI

06 July 2021 02:28 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the Principal Secretary of Higher Education to ensure that no disciplinary action is taken against the Ambedkar University student, on whom a fine of ₹5,000 was also imposed by the varsity.

Mr. Sisodia said the fine, imposed on the student by the university for allegedly disrupting a convocation ceremony, be cancelled.

Mr. Sisodia said: “Firstly, no action should be taken against any student for expressing a viewpoint that is different from the government or the university unless the statement damages the social fabric of our country or is against our constitutional values. Secondly, since the student was expressing her viewpoint against the government, as being reported in the media, the matter should have first be brought to our notice before initiating any action against her.” AISA welcomed his intervention in the matter.

