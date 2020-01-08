AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the seventh town hall meeting on Tuesday, asked with what confidence will students go to universities.

He also accused the Central government of giving orders to Delhi Police to not take any action.

The seventh town hall meeting, part of AAP’s election campaign, was anchored by Aaj Tak, a Hindi TV news channel.

Talking about the violence in JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, he said: “I am too worried. The way violence is happening in universities, that is not good. Children go to university to study… The way students were attacked inside Jamia and the violence that happened in JNU, I am very worried.”

‘L-G assured to inquire’

“With what confidence will the children go to universities? Soon after the incident, I had spoken to the L-G and he assured to inquire into it. There should not be violence in universities and colleges. Whatever must be done on this, everyone should do it together,” he said.

Accusing the Central government, the Delhi CM said: “Delhi Police is capable, constables are capable. But order is given from above “just stand there don’t take any action”.”