  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

With pollution turning severe, air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 p.m. on December 4

December 04, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Heavy smog covered Red Fort in New Delhi on November 6, 2022.

Heavy smog covered Red Fort in New Delhi on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

With pollution in the national capital turning severe on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in the Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction activities.

Related Topics

air pollution / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.